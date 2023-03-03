FIRE crews are warning locals the bushfire danger period remains, despite summer finishing this week, after more call-outs.
Moore Creek Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers were called to a fire burning on a local property on Thursday night after a landowner lit a blaze in a paddock.
The burn was conducted during a fire ban without a permit, and after all permits were suspended because of the high fire danger.
Crews worked to extinguish the blaze and warned penalties could be imposed for those that light up during fire bans, adding the landholder would now receive a warning letter.
"The landowner was unaware of the requirement for having a permit and the fact permits are suspended at the moment due to the high fire danger rating," an RFS spokesperson said.
"A reminder that permits are required for pile burns / burning off until the end of March. This may be extended, depending on conditions."
A higher fire danger rating is in force for the Northern Slopes on Saturday covering the Tamworth, Gunnedah, Liverpool Plains, Gwydir and Inverell council areas.
It will reduce to a moderate fire rating on Sunday, the RFS said.
The North Western area, which covers Moree and Narrabri, as well as the New England, covering much of the Northern Tablelands councils, will have a moderate fire rating for Saturday and Sunday.
The RFS is warning landholders to take precautions during the hot and dry weather expected in the coming days and next week.
NSW RFS Superintendent Paul McGrath said that under these conditions the threat of grassfires increases, and blazes can take off and spread quickly.
"I urge Liverpool Range District landholders to be aware of this threat and of the risks associated with using machinery outdoors and conducting hot works on fence lines and for cattle yards," he said.
Superintendent Paul McGrath said that during the past two weeks local brigades had been called to several fires caused by hot works, illegal burning and farm machinery.
"Every landholder should be prepared for fire and have firefighting equipment on hand, such as a full knapsack, spray pumper or a handheld fire extinguisher, each in good working order," he said.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
