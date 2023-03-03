The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Moore Creek fire crews called to illegal burn during fire ban in Tamworth, sparking warning from firefighters

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated March 3 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FIRE crews are warning locals the bushfire danger period remains, despite summer finishing this week, after more call-outs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.