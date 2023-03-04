We are pleased to present our first lecture for 2023, on Friday 10 March at 6pm at the Tamworth Community Centre. This lecture will be presented by Alan Read from London, who will be delivering a lecture titled 'The Sculptures of the Parthenon or, How Lord Elgin Gained and Lost His Marbles'.
Alan holds a master's and first class honours degree in History of Art. He is a gallery guide at Tate Britain, Tate Modern, National Portrait Gallery and for Frieze Masters and regularly lectures at the NPG, Dulwich Picture Gallery, Plymouth City Art Gallery and other galleries in the UK. He also works as a London Blue Badge Guide and a City of London Guide.
In the two centuries since they were removed from the Parthenon by Lord Elgin, the meaning and significance of the 'Elgin marbles' has changed dramatically. From architectural decoration to disputed cultural objects this lecture looks at the response to them over their time in Britain, from the original controversy over their purchase to the current debate surrounding the restitution of the marbles to the new Acropolis Museum in Athens.
Please join us for the lecture at the Tamworth Community Centre on Friday, March 10 @ 5.45pm for a 6pm start. Tickets available at the door for non-members.
For further information or to find out about becoming a member of ADFAS Tamworth Region and future lectures, please email adfas.tamworth@gmail.com
If you would like more information please contact Meg Larkin on email at adfas.tamworth@gmail.com or mobile 0407 255 82.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.