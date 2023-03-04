The Northern Daily Leader
ADFAS lecture series || 'The Sculptures of the Parthenon or, How Lord Elgin Gained and Lost His Marbles'

March 4 2023 - 11:00am
Alan Read from London will be delivering a lecture titled "The Sculptures of the Parthenon or, How Lord Elgin Gained and Lost His Marbles". Picture supplied

We are pleased to present our first lecture for 2023, on Friday 10 March at 6pm at the Tamworth Community Centre. This lecture will be presented by Alan Read from London, who will be delivering a lecture titled 'The Sculptures of the Parthenon or, How Lord Elgin Gained and Lost His Marbles'.

