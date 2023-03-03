THIS INTERNATIONAL Women's Day offers the chance to stand in solidarity with other women, and highlight the differences and similarities within the gender.
A women's advocacy group in Tamworth, the Zonta Club, is hosting a forum putting a diverse range of speakers to the forefront.
Anna Davis, editor in chief of Downtown Magazine, will join Marjorie Pagani, CEO of Angel Flight Australia, Mary Diekmann, nurse practitioner with insight on Aboriginal health, and Hayat* on the plight of women and girls in Iran, on the panel.
Hayat, who's name has been changed due to the dangers of advocating for freedom for Iranian women and girls, migrated to Australia despite having a good job and financial situation in her home country.
READ MORE:
"I couldn't be happy there, the dictatorial government meant we were not free," she said.
"There was lots of gender discrimination."
She plans to use her position on the panel to explain why she came to Australia, and share the difficulties that women are facing in Iran, and the uprising, with the people of Tamworth.
"But, still they are growing and shining, and they are fighting for their rights," she said.
"I want to find a way how we can support them, because at the moment there is an uprising against the government, against the regime in Iran."
She hopes to share ideas on how the local community in the city can support their plight.
"Because they are human, they are women," she said.
"And I think the women freedom in Iran will inspire other parts of the world to have equality for both women and men."
Downtown Magazine's Anna Davis thinks women can have it all, just not all at once.
"I think I'm either being a really good mum, or I'm being really good at my job, I'm not doing both well, at the same time," she said.
Ms Davis will share with the attendees at the forum the trials and tribulations of her career across the past 10 years.
"I don't think there's anything now stopping a woman from getting to the very top of her game, there is just nothing stopping anyone anymore," she said.
"But, if you do want to have kids, and if you do want to have a family, you've got to understand that that choice comes with a certain sacrifice in whether it be your business, or vice versa.
"I want to talk about my way of muddling through the last 10 years and what the business looked like at certain times, because it wasn't always good."
The forum will be held at 2pm Sunday 5 March, at Tamworth West's Leagues Club.
Tickets to the high tea can be purchased via Tamworth Zonta's Facebook page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.