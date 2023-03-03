The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Tamworth's the Zonta Club to host International Women's Day forum featuring Downtown Magazine's Anna Davis

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
March 4 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Downtown magazine editor Anna Davis, Zonta president Debbie Chorlton, and Iranian migrant Hayat* are speaking at a forum for women. Picture by Peter Hardin

THIS INTERNATIONAL Women's Day offers the chance to stand in solidarity with other women, and highlight the differences and similarities within the gender.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.