For more than three decades Landcare NSW has been the 'go-to-vehicle' for care of our land but now its future is in limbo without government funding.
While both the Coalition and Labor have pledged verbal support to Landcare, no one has coughed up the dollars.
The previous funding announcement was made by the NSW government on February 1, 2019 prior to the 2019 state election in March when the Coalition committed $22.4 million over four years (2019-2023).
But it's the first time in a decade where no Landcare funding has been announced ahead of the election.
With no funding announced, Landcare workers fear they will be out of a job come June 2023 when the funding runs out, and are now looking for employment elsewhere.
Landcare NSW CEO Turlough Guerin said despite verbal support from all major parties at election forums across the state, Landcare NSW and the member groups it represents were extremely concerned about what the future of the program would look like beyond June 2023.
"If Landcare does not receive a funding commitment to continue the state-wide program beyond June 2023, we fear the resources our groups provide to support communities will be significantly compromised as will the on-ground work we are able to deliver," Mr Guerin said.
"As a predominantly volunteer movement, we rely upon funding support to assist the government to achieves its own outcomes to build the capacity and longevity of positive environmental and agricultural on-ground outcomes."
He said the current funding which supports the employment of 84 regional and local Landcare coordinators was due to finish on June 30, 2023.
"Without a funding commitment by the NSW government these highly skilled and critical staff funded through the Program are likely to seek other work with more job security," he said.
Greens MP and environment spokesperson Sue Higginson has called on both Labor and the Coalition to join The Greens and take a tripartisan approach to the NSW Landcare program to deliver a $59m funding commitment in the next four years.
"Landcare is one of the most important volunteer networks in the country. For well over 30 years, it has been the backbone of supporting farmers and the community to care for land across NSW and Australia," Ms Higginson said.
"One of the greatest strengths of the Landcare movement is that it builds community capacity, social capital and leadership by empowering local volunteers to engage with locally run, locally designed and locally relevant landscape restoration, disaster preparedness and resilience projects. We should be investing in Landcare so it can continue its work.
"Working to care for our local environment has a positive impact on the mental and physical health of individuals, both volunteers and paid staff alike and the wellbeing of the communities they support. Landcare needs support to ensure that the valuable work our local Landcare groups do to protect and repair our environment is built upon."
Shadow Agriculture Minister Mick Veitch said Labor would have more to say on funding soon.
"We know Landcare plays an important role in bringing together conservationist, farmers and governments to build resilience in our communities and environments," Mr Veitch said.
NSW Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders said the current funding was in place until the end of the financial year 2022-23.
But he did not indicate whether there would be a funding announcement before the election when asked by The Land.
Instead Mr Saunders said: "the government will continue to work with Landcare NSW on long-term funding options to make sure their important work continues".
"In the three decades since the inception of Landcare, it has received bipartisan funding and support because of the excellent work it does everyday to protect and enhance our natural environment," he said.
"Funding for Landcare NSW and the critical work of its employees and volunteers should continue to be held above political debate and remain a constant priority for all parties."
