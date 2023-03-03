THE notorious 20-kilometre-long Croppa Creek Road, the main road linking Croppa Creek and North Star, will be completely rebuilt and re-sealed thanks to a $7.06 million grant from the State Government.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said the NSW Fixing Country Roads funding would allow Gwydir Shire Council to finally upgrade one of the most critical freight routes in its northern reaches.
"Every year Croppa Creek Road carries around $170 million worth of produce out of this district, so it's critical the road is upgrade, made safe and able to withstand the punishment of heavy vehicles," Mr Marshall said.
"In the last 12 months, due to wet weather and increased freight movements, the condition of the road has deteriorated markedly, making fixing it a top priority for council.
"In some sections, it's virtually impossible to dodge the large potholes - there are that many now - making it unsafe no matter the vehicle.
"I'm absolutely thrilled to see this funding flow to council and even happier that council intends to start work on the road in April, meaning locals will see the befits of this grant - and a much better quality road - in the next six months.
"This project ties in neatly with council's existing $11.54 million project, forming up and sealing the IB Bore Road, linking North Star west to the Newell Highway.
"Having both these major freight routes with new bitumen will be the best news for locals in a generation."
Gwydir Shire Mayor John Coulton welcomed the funding injection from the State Government and said it was much appreciated.
"The application for funding revealed a cost benefit ratio of 7:1 which is indicative of the rich agricultural area the road serves," Cr Coulton said.
"This funding is timely as Croppa Creek Road is no longer fit for purpose and now we can get busy bringing it back up to scratch.
"We really thank Adam for his advocacy for funding for our rural roads and look forward to spending the money wisely to get maximum benefits for our residents and producers."
