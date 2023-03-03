The Northern Daily Leader
Croppa Creek Road will be rebuilt and resealed with $7.06 million from state government

By Newsroom
Updated March 3 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 11:00am
Croppa Creek Road will be completely rebuilt and re-sealed, thanks to a $7.06 million State Government grant on the road yesterday, Gwydir Shire Mayor John Coulton, left, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, Councillor Lyndon Mulligan and Engineering Manager Alex Eddy. Picture supplied

THE notorious 20-kilometre-long Croppa Creek Road, the main road linking Croppa Creek and North Star, will be completely rebuilt and re-sealed thanks to a $7.06 million grant from the State Government.

