The Northern Daily Leader

Australia Cup: Oxley Vale Attunga bracing for tough round four assignment against Coffs Coast Tigers

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated March 3 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Higgins will be a welcome in for the Mushies for their Australia Cup trip to Coffs Harbour on Saturday. Picture Gareth Gardner

When Oxley Vale Attunga coach Tim Coates describes round four Australia Cup opponents Coffs Coast Tigers as "one of the better teams in country football" he isn't just flattering the opposition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.