A CORONER has found an Aboriginal man died of natural causes in custody but has highlighted "the shortcomings in the health care" he received in the lead-up to his death.
Deputy State Coroner Carmel Forbes released her findings into the death of 37-year-old William Haines in Sydney on Friday, after the Tamworth inquest wrapped up last month.
She found Mr Haines - an Aboriginal man of the Bundjalung and Gomeroi nations who has Tamworth family - died as a result of pulmonary thromboembolus due to a left leg deep vein thrombosis, and found he died of natural causes while he was in lawful custody.
He died on April 27, 2021, at Cessnock Correctional Centre shortly after an inmate found him unconscious on the floor of his cell.
The inquest - which is automatically triggered after a death in custody - was held to examine the adequacy and appropriateness of the care he received while in custody.
Ms Forbes found Mr Haines' history of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) was not given to medical staff after the Cessnock jail did not transfer the information when he was rushed to hospital in March 2021. He spent about 11 days in hospital before being released, and subsequently died six weeks later.
"There were shortcomings in the health care provided to Mr Haines. I am satisfied on balance that he had pulmonary embolism (PE) whilst he was in hospital, and this was not diagnosed. If it had been, the treatment would have in all probability prevented his untimely death," Ms Forbes said in her findings.
A three-day inquest in Tamworth heard from Mr Haines' family, medical experts and representatives from Corrective Services.
Ms Forbes found the document on the transfers from Cessnock jail to Cessnock hospital "did not include the previous history of a DVT" and accepted evidence that the "initial focus on endocarditis 'pigeonholed' Mr Haines into a particular diagnostic pathway".
"[Associate Professor Anthony Grabs] said that this was significant as the doctors at the hospital never investigated DVT as a cause of the symptoms," she wrote in her findings.
"I accept that on the balance of probabilities Mr Haines had PE while he was in hospital, and this was the cause of his symptoms."
Mr Haines had a history of left leg DVT.
"Clearly, the failure to include Mr Haines' DVT history was significant, and I accept Associate Professor Grabs' opinion that if the treating team knew about the previous DVT that it would have heightened concern regarding PE," Ms Forbes said.
The evidence that has been presented at this inquest is that various measures have been taken to prevent a similar death in the future.- Deputy State Coroner Carmel Forbes
During her 18-page findings, Ms Forbes made no recommendations but accepted changes by Hunter New England Health and Corrective Services had already been made in relation to their processes.
"The evidence that has been presented at this inquest is that various measures have been taken to prevent a similar death in the future," she said.
The inquest heard Mr Haines was born in Newtown but went to school in Moree where he was a "talented and gifted student", who the principal thought "could well be the first Aboriginal astronaut".
At age 12, he moved to Marrickville to live with a family member and soon developed a heroin dependency and became homeless, which sparked a cycle of going in and out of jail, unemployment and drug abuse.
On April 6, 2020, he was arrested by detectives in Surry Hills and taken into custody, and about a month later was moved to Shortland Correctional Centre, before being transferred to Cessnock jail on July 3 of that year.
He was awaiting trial in Sydney which was due to begin in June 2021.
Mr Haines spent six weeks in custody between his discharge from hospital in March 2021, and his death.
On the day of his death, "a fellow inmate found Mr Haines unresponsive on the floor of his cell. He alerted another inmate" at 10.10am who called for help.
Prison officers started CPR before two nurses took over about four minutes after he was found. The first ambulance did not arrive until 10:47am, and despite all CPR attempts and every effort, Mr Haines was pronounced dead at 11.16am.
