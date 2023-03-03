Gavin Groth sees a lot in Flying Pretty's favour for Saturday's Commercial Hotel Boggabri Cup (1400m) at Gunnedah but does have one big question mark - her weight.
The mare is the second top weight for the $16,000 feature being allocated 62.5kg.
Jockey Kelsey Lenton will cut three off that with her apprentice claim but the seven-year-old is still "weighted to a maximum".
That is really his only concern.
"She's drawn well (4), home track, pet distance," the Gunnedah trainer said.
He's also happy with her form, winning at Walcha the Saturday after their Cup day, before finishing a "not far beaten" fifth on Quirindi Cup day last start.
Picking up Flying Pretty from Coffs Harbour trainer Paul Smith only late last year, Groth said the Boggabri Cup has been a target.
"She can lead in races but I'm sort of hoping she might just take a little seat and sit behind the speed and conserve a little bit of energy and finish over the top of them," he said.
Flying Pretty was as of Friday afternoon equal second favourite on the TAB at $5.50, behind Todd Payne's Spirit Of Pluto ($4).
Groth also has Charge Extra in the Haires Bus Service Maiden Plate and Elite Choice and Fort Jefferson in the Boggabri RSL Class 1 & Maiden Plate. Of those, he rates Charge Extra as probably the best chance.
"I think he's well placed to try to knock his maiden off," he said.
He will be looking for his second win in the space of a week after Norman "finally won for us" at Tamworth's Country Championships meeting on Sunday.
The five-year-old was formerly with Chris Waller before being transferred to Groth in mid-2022, and has been "a bit of a problem child".
But a recent gear change seems to have done the trick.
The gelding has been placed his last two starts, finishing second in the Class 1 Showcase Handicap on Quirindi Cup day, prior to the Tamworth win.
It was a pretty strong field he beat on Sunday too.
"I just took everything (gear) off him," Groth said.
"He has got the ability; he's won in the provincials so it's just a matter of us working him out."
The first race jumps on Saturday at 2.09pm with the Cup at 4.44pm.
