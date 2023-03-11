A MAN allegedly caught with a semi-automatic rifle and a lever-action rifle in the early hours of the morning has denied the charges against him.
Camron Hunter, also known as Wood, remains behind bars and made no bid for release in Tamworth Local Court.
"I can formally enter pleas of not guilty to all sequences," Legal Aid defence solicitor Wendy McAuliffe said.
The case was referred to the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, due to the serious nature of it, but the court heard it would not be taking it over.
"No election," police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie confirmed.
READ ALSO:
Magistrate Julie Soars ordered police to compile a brief of evidence in the matter before it returns to court in April.
She formally refused bail.
Police allege Hunter stole from a Hillvue Road home between 2.51am and 4.30am on January 25 and then broke out of the location.
He stands accused of being in possession of two unauthorised firearms at the same time and in the same place, including a Gevarm semi-automatic .22 calibre rifle, and a Winchester 94 lever-action .30 rifle.
The case was adjourned.
An Oxley police spokesperson told the Leader after the arrest that detectives believe a long-arm rifle was taken from the South Tamworth address at the time, which was the subject of ongoing investigations.
Police were still hunting the guns that were reported stolen.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.