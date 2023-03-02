The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Tamworth crime: four teenagers and adult arrested by Oxley police as part of property crime blitz

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated March 2 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the images police released in a bid for information in Tamworth. Picture supplied by Oxley police

FOUR teenagers and an adult have been arrested in 24 hours, accused of a raft of offences across Tamworth and the Oxley policing area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.