FOUR teenagers and an adult have been arrested in 24 hours, accused of a raft of offences across Tamworth and the Oxley policing area.
A 14-year-old is accused of aggravated break-and-enter and stealing a car as well as multiple other offences in Tamworth, and was arrested when police swooped in Wauchope late on Wednesday.
He was refused bail, with Oxley police saying the joint investigation with their Wauchope counterparts involved "significant charges".
A 20-year-old is facing drug possession and enter inclosed lands offences after he was arrested in South Tamworth on Wednesday night.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Tamworth overnight on Wednesday, accused of trespassing, while a second 15-year-old was arrested on a charge of being carried in a stolen car.
READ ALSO:
"This is five arrested for various offences in a little over 24 hours," Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy told the Leader.
"We suspect there are a number of juveniles - a core group - who are behind the latest property crime offending."
Another teenager was arrested in Wee Waa, accused of stealing a car and driving while never licensed, and will front court at a later date.
He's the fourth teenager to be charged in two weeks as part of a sting in the Wee Waa area.
One break-and-enter was reported overnight in Tamworth into Thursday after a Mazda ute was stolen from a Cockburn Street home, off Armidale Road.
The ute was later found dumped in the brickworks in Coledale.
A Volkswagen Golf and Jeep were stolen during a break-in at a Kathleen Street home overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, while a vehicle was stolen from Gunnedah and burnt out. Police are investigating if the keys were left inside.
"Police are investigating the recent property spike and our officers are working around the clock in a bid to apprehend these individuals and put them before the court," Detective Darcy said.
There's been a spike in property crime in recent weeks across the two areas but officers are dismayed at some instances where homes and cars have been left unlocked.
Up to six offenders are suspected of breaking into a home in The Heights in South Tamworth, while others have been reported in parts of West Tamworth and Calala.
Detective Darcy again called for locals to call police, and not take to social media, to report suspicious activity, or attempted break-ins and thefts, to ensure police could get hot on the trail of offenders.
"We have seen instances where offenders are breaking in and stealing keys left on benches or easy to reach places and vehicles being stolen," Detective Darcy said.
"Please, secure your vehicles, hide your valuables, lock your homes, don't leave doors or windows open - even in the warmer weather - and ensure you make it as difficult as possible for opportunistic offenders.
"And, please ring police when you see suspicious activity so we can patrol, and investigate what is happening."
Oxley police have released CCTV images this week of people captured acting suspiciously at different locations.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Tamworth police on 6768 2999.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.