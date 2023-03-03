If North Tamworth end their long premiership wait this season, Brad Redshaw would be instrumental in that occurring.
Just don't expect him to comment publicly on the achievement.
"He's a pretty quiet, shy sort of fella," said Norths captain and fellow opening quick Adam Greentree.
Ahead of side's final round two-day clash against City United at No 1 Oval on Saturday - a game that could result in Norths advancing straight to the grand final as minor premiers - Greentree has spoken fondly about the man they call Red.
"We hang a bit of shit on him - a lot of shit. All good natured sort of stuff," Greentree said.
"But he takes that all pretty well. He's pretty quiet; he doesn't drink much sort of thing. Like, each to their own."
Redshaw, Greentree continued, was "a good fella to have around" - an "excellent clubman".
"He'll do anything you ask of him," the skipper added. "So as a teammate and a clubman, you couldn't ask for anything more."
Redshaw has taken 17 wickets this season at an average of 16.94, the second best figures for Norths behind Greentree's 25 wickets at 14.6.
Greentree said his partner in speed "can be absolutely unplayable" when operating optimally.
"I've seen him bowl really, really key spells for us in the last couple of years," he said.
"Without him, we wouldn't have won a lot of matches. He's a match winner on his day.
"His record over the last few years is absolutely fantastic."
Clearly, Greentree has a lot of confidence in Redshaw.
"Sometimes he doesn't necessarily have it in himself," the veteran quick said.
"But he's a fantastic bowler," Greentree also said, adding: "He can get quite aggressive, which I don't necessarily mind [within reason]."
The Redbacks go into Saturday's clash second on the ladder, five points behind Bective East - who have the bye - and 19 points ahead of third-placed City United.
Greentree is one of Norths' few remaining members of the side's last premiership win: they beat South Tamworth in the 2012-13 grand final.
"The biggest thing at the moment is everyone's contributing in some way; we're not relying heavily on one of two players," he said.
Elsewhere on Saturday, Old Boys and Souths meet at Riverside 1.
