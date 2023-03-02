The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Calrossy Anglican School in Tamworth raise $30,000 for World's Greatest Shave

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
March 2 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A FRESH round of Year 12 students went home from school on Thursday with no hair, or less hair, for a good cause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.