IT'S 'happy families' for Tamworth Regional Council and the University of New England again, after a meeting helped to repair the relationship.
In February, the Leader revealed the two organisations could be facing a messy break-up, after council's mayor Russell Webb and general manager Paul Bennett both expressed frustrations about the lack of progress for the Tamworth campus.
But after a meeting with University staff on Thursday, Cr Webb said things were looking "positive".
"I felt like we were getting some movement in the camp and there was work being done," he said.
READ ALSO:
Going into the meeting, Cr Webb said he was after clear answers about where the campus was up to and when he could expect to see something in "concrete".
"All the questions were answered, and I'll be reporting back to my councillors on what the progress is," he said.
Representatives and the acting vice-chancellor have been invited to present a progress report to councillors before the next meeting on March 14.
"Hopefully we can move forward in a very positive way," Cr Webb said.
"And, I think we will."
In the latest statement from the university, a spokesperson said the project team was in the process of engaging design consultants.
The project is on track to be complete by late 2025, in line with the UNE's funding agreement with the government, they said.
Earlier this week, Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson met with representatives from the university and the local reference group.
UNE Director of Regional Development David Miron said an architect was about to be signed up with the plans due to be released later this year.
The proposed campus site, on Peel Street, has remained relatively un-touched since the first sod was turned in March last year.
But Mr Miron said progress was being made.
"Community and user groups will be consulted on the design of the building and then the tender process will begin for the builder later this year," Mr Miron said.
"Construction will begin in May 2024 and will take 16 months to build."
Reference group member Mitch Hanlon said the campus would be a key piece of infrastructure for young people and businesses in Tamworth.
"We cannot progress as a region until we get this important piece of social infrastructure up and running," Mr Hanlon said.
"We have friends with students in year 9 whose parents are asking 'can my child attend UNE Tamworth?'
"And the answer is yes, they will."
Mr Anderson said it was fantastic to hear the "exciting project" is still on track.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.