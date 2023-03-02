AFL momentum is building in the junior age-group space with numerous school and community-based programs being delivered across the North West region.
Led by Khobi Devine, the first full time AFL development co-ordinator in the region, programs are already underway in eight schools in Gunnedah, Inverell, Armidale, Tamworth, Narrabri and Quirindi, with over 800 students engaging with AFL.
Devine said: "The students that have been involved in our programs come from a variety of school year groups, meaning that they're all potential recruits for the new under-10 and under-12 age groups.
"At the end of each program we'll provide the students with details of their local clubs, to ensure that we make transition into club footy as easy as possible."
Planning is also underway to run programs in at least six more schools before the season gets underway, including schools in Glen Innes and Moree.
The Paul Kelly Cup competition for primary schools will be staged in Inverell on March 23 and in Gunnedah on April 4.
Also on the horizon is the Sydney Swans Community Camp in early March, when Swans players will be in region.
This event will include a well-known AFLW player and a series of events specifically targeting youth girls in a number of towns.
Devine said: "The response to date from schools, students and footy clubs has been overwhelming and bodes really well for the 2023 AFL North West junior competitions."
She is expecting strong growth across the junior age groups.
To join a footy club, go to play.afl/play/club-finder.
