A MAN accused of supplying cocaine is behind bars after detectives swooped on him in Tamworth.
Sam John Reading fronted Tamworth Local Court this week when he made a failed bid for his release from custody.
The court heard the 27-year-old faced a charge of supplying a prohibited drug, relating to 47g of cocaine in Charlestown, a suburb of Newcastle.
The offence carries up to 15 years' imprisonment, if found guilty.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie argued against Reading's release from jail.
"One thing that really comes out of these matters is the protection of the community," he told the court.
"The prosecution would say there is an unacceptable risk."
He said prosecutors were concerned about the possibility Reading would commit further serious offences if he was bailed, and that he was a "flight risk" because of the lengthy jail sentence the supply charge carried.
The court heard Reading was already on two good behaviour orders when Tamworth's criminal investigation team homed in on him on Sunday.
Reading's Legal Aid defence solicitor told the court Reading had cause to be in the community because he suffered long-term injuries after being "king hit" last year, and had long-awaited appointments coming up at John Hunter Hospital.
She offered strict bail conditions, including an overnight curfew at his Charlestown address, and a ban on drinking alcohol and taking illicit drugs.
"The prosecution, in a nutshell, still oppose bail," Sergeant Baillie replied.
READ ALSO:
Magistrate Julie Soars refused Reading's release and ordered him to remain behind bars as police compile evidence in the case.
Reading was not required to enter pleas to possessing a prohibited drug, namely 1g of cocaine; supplying 47g of cocaine; possessing steroids; and dealing with the suspected proceeds of crime worth less than $100,000.
Ms Soars adjourned the matter to Newcastle Local Court later this month.
Reading also faces Tamworth-based charges of possessing a prohibited drug; and possessing steroids. He's pleaded not guilty to both allegations.
He has denied separate domestic violence-related charges of stalking or intimidating; destroying or damaging property; and common assault.
Ms Soars set a hearing date in May for those allegations to be defended in Tamworth Local Court.
Reading was arrested by Tamworth detectives about 4.45am on Sunday after a joint investigation.
He was taken to Tamworth Police Station, where he was later charged, including for the alleged cocaine supply.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.