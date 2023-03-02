The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Leon Hystek and Rebecca Sams win gold in latest round of Fox Superflow Series

SN
By Samantha Newsam
March 2 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Sams and Leon Hystek won their respective divisions at the Mt Stromlo round of the Rocky Trail Entertainment Fox Superflow Series. Picture Gareth Gardner

Leon Hystek and Rebecca Sams are two driven young mountain bikers quickly making a name for themselves in the sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.