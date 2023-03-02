Armidale's Carnival of Cups meeting produced plenty of standout moments, including Tom Ison winning the same race for the fourth time to secure a driving double.
First, Ison drove Overthemoon to a win in the Roberts & Morrow Accountants Pace as the $1.55 favourite.
Then, he took out the Eliminator Pest Control/Hamos Sand, Gravel & Concrete Bill Barraclough Memorial with Caesars Rockstar, and accepted the trophy - a gig.
It was the fourth occasion Ison has won the race - the first win in 2018 behind Rocknlachlan for trainer Geoffrey Harding.
Read also:
The race was not without incident: the $2.20 favourite Jogalong Blue, with reinsman Dean Chapple wearing the late Bill Barraclough racing silks of yellow with a red Maltese, locked wheels with eventual race winner Caesars Rockstar in the back straight.
"I got into a bit of trouble, and I thought I was going to come out and hit the deck, but we didn't," said Ison.
"It was a tight finish, and I didn't realise I had won the race until the stewards told me so I was pretty happy."
Having his 100th race start, Caesars Rockstar secured his 12th win.
"I never met Bill (Barraclough) myself but I am sure he was a good man and his family are all here today, and they would be pretty proud of him and everything he did in harness racing," commented Ison.
Ison's younger sister, 16-year-old Molly, drove her first-ever winner when she piloted Miss Serena in the opening race.
"I have never wanted something so bad in all my life," Molly said on returning to scale
Molly got bragging rights over her big brother, who finished second with Rolamax in the race - the margin a head.
Meanwhile, the running of the Uralla Bowling Club Kevin Ward Memorial also carried a gig as the trophy, and this year it went the way of Mac Stubborn from the Anthony Varga stables.
Mac Stubborn paid $17 for the win in taking out the memorial race, named in honour of the club's long-serving treasurer.
"The barrier was a bit of a worry," said Varga of his starting position of the four barrier.
"My horse did an amazing job. We probably should have won last week's heat race but we went a bit silly early but that is the way that he loves to race.
"From the 400 hundred (metre mark) onwards he was back to his old tricks and locked onto the outside rein again.
"I thought you have to kick again old fella because they are coming.
"My horse just had the momentum around the final corner, and he was doing it himself so I just let him slide up the straight."
+++
Jack Chapple is certainly enjoying his time working for the Bernie Hewitt stables at Bathurst, picking up another winning drive on Wednesday night with Taylors Four.
The mile rate was 1.55.5 for 1730m. The win paid $11.
+++
Good luck to our mini trot drivers representing the North West on Saturday night. Reba Brown, Morgan Coney and Rylee Kiddle will be making up part of the program on the Miracle Mile night at Menangle.
