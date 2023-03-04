Public homes sit empty as NSW housing crisis hits

About 50 public houses remain vacant across New England North West as 1500 people desperately wait for a place to live.
The empty houses are among about 2,600 currently occupied in the region, which are managed by Homes North on behalf of the NSW government.
Homes North CEO Maree McKenzie said the houses remain on standby for about 14 days as planned maintenance such as re-carpeting, repainting or other repairs are carried out on the premises.
"There is generally a bit of movement in January more than any other month, but most of them will come back and be re-let," Ms McKenzie said.
In Armidale, she said five of the 680 properties Homes North manages there are vacant.
She said the houses are empty for a range of reasons, including due to people moving to other areas for work or school.
The 1500 people are on a two-to-five-year state government waitlist, with some in situations so serious they are classed as homeless and prioritised for accommodation while being temporarily housed in hotels and motels.
Ms McKenzie said Homes North are also waiting on approvals to come through for lots purchased via state government funding in Tamworth and Glen Innes, which could see the building of about eight units for people with disabilities.
A bill is currently being debated through federal parliament for the establishment of a $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund, to increase the availability of social and affordable homes by 30,000 in the first five years.
