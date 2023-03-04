The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Public houses sit vacant in Armidale amid housing crisis

RG
By Rachel Gray
March 4 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Public homes sit empty as NSW housing crisis hits

About 50 public houses remain vacant across New England North West as 1500 people desperately wait for a place to live.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.