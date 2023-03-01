Nothing could stop Nick Millar.
At least, that was the view of Mornington captain, Rhyce Kliendienst.
On a Kitchener Park wicket that looked custom-built for bowlers, Kliendienst wasted no time in bringing himself and Millar on to open proceedings in the first innings against Court House.
"It had a lot of green on it, it was a bit soft, and it had a bit of inconsistent grassing," Kliendienst said.
"Even the slower [pace] bowlers were getting benefit from it."
Not that Millar bowled slowly. On the contrary, he produced one of the fastest spells Kliendienst had ever seen from him, en route to snaring three top-order wickets.
The captain also picked up two poles of his own, and Lachie Straney contributed four as Court House collapsed for 106 all out.
"He bowled very well," Kliendienst said of Millar.
"He hit the wicket hard, it was probably one of the fastest spells I've ever seen him bowl."
On a wicket with square boundaries as small as Kitchener, chasing just over 100 would not normally daunt too many batting teams.
But given the shape of the wicket, Kliendienst knew it was critical that they get off to a good start.
"I wouldn't say I doubted us," he said.
"It was more about getting off to a good start. You get held up from a lot of totals that are below 120 or 130, because you think 'We'll chase this', and before you know it, you're four or five down for 40."
One can only imagine Kliendienst's relief when, after Justin Carter was dismissed early by Braithen Winsor, Millar joined Henry Johns at the crease.
Johns, who opened the batting, contributed 35, while Millar, at number three, blasted 43 from just a handful of overs.
"I really believe that Nick and Henry changed the game for us," Kliendienst said.
"Nick took to them there for a good four or five overs where he was hitting them for one or two boundaries an over."
Despite a flurry of late wickets, Court House could do little to stop Mornington reaching the target in just 21 overs.
The win was their sixth of the season, and with just a handful of rounds left before finals, Kliendienst is adamant that this year is Mornington's best chance to make a run for the grand final.
"I think we're going pretty good," he said.
"This year is the year for us to get to the grand final. It's do or die for us."
