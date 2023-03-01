A MAN will front sentencing in Tamworth court next month after admitting to a string of property crime offences.
Tamworth Local Court heard that while four charges against Neville Woodbridge had been withdrawn by prosecutors, he would plead guilty to a dozen others.
The 20-year-old will be handed his sentence in April after the matter was adjourned for a full background report into the offending to be prepared.
Woodbridge made no application for his release from custody and magistrate Julie Soars refused bail ahead of sentencing.
Woodbridge was arrested, along with two boys aged 14 and 16, by the Oxley district's property crime squad, known as Operation Mongoose, late last year.
Police were patrolling about 4.30am on December 7 when they said they spotted a group in North Tamworth and gave chase.
Woodbridge, and the boys, were arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station and charged.
Woodbridge will be sentenced for the offences of aggravated break-and-enter in company with intent to steal; larceny; entering a vehicle or boat without consent; two counts of enter enclosed land without a lawful excuse; and three counts of having his face blackened or disguised with intent to commit an offence.
He will also face four counts of entering a building or land with intent to commit an offence.
Charges of aggravated break-and-enter in company with intent to steal; two counts of entering enclosed land without lawful excuse; and enter building or land with intent were withdrawn in court.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
