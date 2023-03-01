The Northern Daily Leader
Kentucky will be one of just six locations across the region to be connected to fast and reliable fixed wireless broadband internet

By Newsroom
Updated March 1 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 2:30pm
Northern Tablelands MP says Kentucky will be one of six locations across the Northern Tablelands to have a fixed wireless broadband tower installed in the next two years, as part of a landmark $50 million deal between the State Government and NBN Co. Picture supplied.

KENTUCKY will be one of just six locations across the region, and 46 across country NSW, to be connected to fast and reliable fixed wireless broadband internet, thanks to the State Government's new landmark $50 million agreement with NBN Co.

