KENTUCKY will be one of just six locations across the region, and 46 across country NSW, to be connected to fast and reliable fixed wireless broadband internet, thanks to the State Government's new landmark $50 million agreement with NBN Co.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said the agreement would lead to improved internet services through the construction of new fixed wireless broadband towers in six areas across the Northern Tablelands, including Kentucky, Deepwater, Emmaville, Mungindi and areas surrounding Walcha and Moree.
"Faster, more reliable internet means a boost to education and job opportunities which will open more healthcare options and connect more people, making everyday tasks much easier," Mr Marshall said.
"I thrilled that six of the 46 sites chosen are in the Northern Tablelands, which demonstrates how lacking some of our areas are for fast and reliable internet services."
Mr Marshall said most customers in the six locations currently have to access their internet services via satellite, which can be notoriously slow and unreliable.
In comparison, he said, fixed wireless is much faster and more reliable.
"Even though telecommunications is the sole responsibility of the Federal Government, I'm pleased NSW has shown some leadership here, stepping up to the mark to address this key area of inequity and help bridge the vast digital divide," Mr Marshall said.
"These days, fast and reliable internet is not simply about lifestyle to stream shows or movies, it is an essential part of every business, whether at point of sale through EFTPOS and online retail sales, to precision broadacre agriculture."
Mr Marshall said this was one of the largest ever digital infrastructure investments by the State Government.
"This is good news all round and now I'll be pushing for even more small communities and rural locations to get these towers," he said.
The network of new and co-located NBN fixed wireless towers will be rolled out incrementally and will be completed by the end of 2025.
