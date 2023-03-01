About 20,000 people are expected to get along to the Tamworth Show this year for its 150th anniversary.
The Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre (AELEC) will be decked out with stalls, performances, and pastoral competitions for a weekend of events from March 3 to March 5.
Tamworth Show Society president Greg Townsend said he's excited to mark the major milestone in the show's century-and-a-half history.
"We are the oldest community group still going in Tamworth. Nobody even comes within 100 years. One hundred and fifty years of Tamworth community people running the Tamworth community show," Mr Townsend said.
Between a shortened six-month timeframe for planning, increased costs of insurance, and scheduling conflicts with the Barraba and Armidale shows, setting up this year's show hasn't been smooth sailing.
But the show society secretary said overcoming these obstacles was made possible by the constant work of the committee and the unyielding support of the Tamworth community.
"There's a very committed band of committee members ... also sponsorship has been overwhelming this year from our local businesses. We've received really great support from them," show society secretary Janelle Tongue said.
"We're making history, we're enjoying the 150 years and we're making history ourselves, starting back in March and coming through COVID," Ms Tongue said.
She also said pre-show ticket sales have been strong, with hundreds of people purchasing family tickets online.
The pre-sale family tickets provide access to all events over the three days, and are available for $55 each, while tickets on the door will only be good for the day they're purchased and start from $5 for kids under 12, $10 for kids 13-17, $20 for attendees aged 18+, and $45 for families.
Gates open at 7:30am on each of the show's three days, with different closing events each evening; Camel races at 6pm on Monday; Fireworks at 9pm on Saturday; and the whole event comes to a close at 5pm on Sunday after the sports shearing competition.
In the meanwhile, there will be cattle competitions, guest appearances from What's up Down Under stars Tania Kernaghan and Macca, a motorcross event, and multiple Bluey and Bingo live shows.
"And throughout the three days, we're going to have guess the weight of the water buffalo ... that'll be different, we don't usually see a water buffalo up close," Ms Tongue said.
There will also be outdoor rides and entertainment, though not as many as the show society said they'd initially hoped for.
Mr Townsend said the high cost of insurance limited some of the show's plans, but that he's confident there will be plenty of entertainment for families to enjoy.
"There's something for everyone," he said.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
