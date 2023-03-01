Group 4 Rugby League unveils new-look draw ahead of 2023 season

Group 4 Rugby League has released the draw for its 2023 competition, which has taken on a very different look to last year's.
Set to start on the weekend of April 15 and 16, the first and most obvious change is the absence of the Manilla Tigers, who withdrew from the competition in early February due to inadequate numbers.
This, Group 4 chairman Terry Psarakis told the Leader, was "disappointing".
"Their committee worked very hard to get them up and running in first grade last year," he said.
"But to their credit, they made the decision early enough so that the players can find another club."
Given the Tigers' withdrawal, first grade will feature eight teams this season, as will reserve grade and ladies league tag, while the under 18s competition is still being finalised.
The season will also be considerably shorter than last year's with grand finals set for August instead of September.
The three-week finals series will follow a 14-round regular season, with the only byes set for the June long weekend and a general bye that was added "just to give clubs a break", Psarakis said.
"It's an even comp now, so 14 rounds of seven and seven," he said.
"Everyone plays each other twice ... so yes the season will wrap up a bit earlier than normal, but in the past we've had the extra club plus an extra bye or non-playing round."
There would also normally be a break on the weekend in which the NRL clash between Wests Tigers and South Sydney Rabbitohs is set to take place - round 22 on July 28 - but as the match is scheduled for a Friday, there was no real need.
