The Northern Daily Leader

Group 4 Rugby League unveils new-look draw ahead of 2023 season

By Zac Lowe
Updated March 1 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After winning the 2022 first grade premiership, the North Tamworth Bears will get their 2023 season underway against the Boggabri Kangaroos on April 15. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

Group 4 Rugby League has released the draw for its 2023 competition, which has taken on a very different look to last year's.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.