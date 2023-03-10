Pirates will unleash a few of their new signings as they look to make it back-to-back Armidale Knockout wins on Saturday.
The Tamworth-based club have enjoyed a lot of success in the pre-season tournament, winning it for four consecutive years between 2013 and 2016, and seven times all up.
Their first hit out for the 2023 season, co-coach Evan Kellow said it will be a good opportunity for some of the new faces "to stand up and make their mark".
One particularly has Pirates' supporters excited. Matt Banovich is the nephew of popular former winger Dave Banovich.
"He looks really really good in pre-season," Kellow said.
"He's got a bit of Banovich about him too.
"He's got some speed."
Kellow played with the man affectionally known as the "zip zip man", among other monikers.
"It's good just to hear the name 'Banno' get thrown around at training again," he said.
Xavier McClusky is another player he is keen to see in action. He's come over from New Zealand.
"We haven't seen him play but he's been brilliant at training," he said.
Jack Edward also looks "sharp" from what he's seen of the Easts (Brisbane) backrower so far.
A few of the players had a bit of a run last weekend with Pirates fielding a men's and women's side in the Ella 7s. The first time the club have participated in the prestigious tournament, the women picked up where they left off last season winning the Plate.
The men weren't in the finals mix but were "competitive" prop Andrew Collins said.
He co-ordinated Pirates' involvement along with Miah O'Sullivan and Shaquille Ervine, the teams playing in special jerseys designed by Tyson Waters' father Bernard Waters.
Among those to lace up the boots was Nick McCrohan. He's one of the players Kellow is excited to see take their game to another level this season.
Likewise Toby Maslen and Jayden Kitchener-Waters.
Maslen missed a fair bit of the early part of the season through injury but went on to win the Players' Player. Kitchener-Waters meanwhile was coming back from two years on the sidelines after doing his ACL early in the 2020 season and was really starting to find his feet towards the end of the season.
"I think there's a handful of those guys that if they can get good consistent rugby and stay injury free they'll be much better and a much tougher assignment for oppositions this year," Kellow said.
Another he's expecting a big season from is Michael Purtle. The prop was their best forward last year.
"He's a big strong bloke and when he's fit he's really mobile and he's got good hands," he said
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.