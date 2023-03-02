The Northern Daily Leader
Photos

Tamworth Taipans under 17s girls star en route to finals at Junior State Championships

By Zac Lowe
March 2 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tamworth Taipans under 17s girls stood out during the Junior State Championships over the weekend, and were the only local side to qualify for finals. Picture by Tamworth Junior Oztag.

The Tamworth Taipans under 17s girls signed off from the junior ranks in style over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.