Molly Ison kicked off the Armidale Carnival of Cups meeting in fine style - securing her first career win as a reinswoman when Miss Serena greeted the judge.
The 16-year-old - who will be back in action at Tamworth on Thursday - also produced her first win for the Team Teal Campaign, which raises money for ovarian cancer research. Her victory was worth $400 for the great cause.
"I have never wanted something so bad in all my life," Ison said of her breakthrough triumph.
Ison sent Miss Serena straight to the lead from the three barrier and produced nice quarters of 29.2sec, 31.3sec, 28.7sec and 28.4sec.
"It was good to be out in front," she said. "I am not really in that racing position that often but it felt good."
Rounding the final turn into the home straight, Ison encouraged the Hurrikane Kingcole-Whatahottie six-year-old mare towards the finish line.
"The mare started to slacken off a bit turning into the home straight and I didn't think we had won the race, I thought someone outside me had got the win," Ison said.
In a photo finish, Miss Serena secured the win by a head over the Richard Williams-trained and Tom Ison-driven Rolamax in the TAB/Ducats Armidale Earthmoving Armidale Pace.
Ison secured some great bragging rights over her older brother Tom.
Miss Serena produced a tidy mile rate of 1.57.7 for 1609m.
"The mare has really grown on me lately and I am pleased I have stuck with her to drive," Ison said. "It feels good."
Ison followed in the footsteps of her sister Emma, whose first career win came behind Fear No Evil at Armidale in 2018l.
"Actually, Emma said to me a week ago that hopefully you get your first winner at Armidale and create a family tradition," Ison said.
Miss Serena paid $31 for the win, with her father, Andy, the trainer. He also trained Fear No Evil when Emma notched her first win behind the horse.
