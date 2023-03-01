The Northern Daily Leader

Molly Ison secures her first harness racing win

By Julie Maughan
March 1 2023 - 8:00pm
Molly Ison and Miss Serena after their win at Armidale. Picture by Julie Maughan

Molly Ison kicked off the Armidale Carnival of Cups meeting in fine style - securing her first career win as a reinswoman when Miss Serena greeted the judge.

