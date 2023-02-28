A SUNNY send-off to summer was marked in Tamworth on Tuesday.
The season brought the warmest - and coolest - summer temperatures to the city in the past couple of years.
The official weather station at the Tamworth airport recorded temperatures reaching 38.8 degrees late in January, the warmest summer day since December 2020, when a scorching hot 41.8 was hit.
But, the mercury dipped to just 4.2 degrees in December last year, the coolest summer temperature in more than two years, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).
There was a summer thunderstorm on Monday night, which brought a light show but only about 5mm of rain to Tamworth, according to the BOM.
Tamworth notched 14mm of rain in February, 75mm in January and 38.8mm in December, bringing this summer's total to 127.8mm. Last summer, the city was soaked by 218.6mm of rain.
Chaffey Dam has seen out the summer at 99.5 per cent full and Lake Keepit was at 85.5 per cent.
The huge Split Rock Dam, near Manilla, was at 99.6 per cent on Tuesday, compared to about 70 per cent at the end of last summer.
Firefighters in the region have been battling fires this season, with some still burning, after lightning strikes during summer storms caused some havoc and a welder sparked a fire near Currabubula.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews remain at the scene of the Rosedale fire, 2km from Currabubula, though it is now under control.
On Tuesday, the RFS was responding to a fire between Barraba and Bingara and at Maules Creek.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
