The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Richard Crookes Constructions to revamp Gunnedah Hospital

RG
By Rachel Gray
March 1 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tender awarded for 'badly needed' $53m hospital project

The builders involved in upgrading Tamworth Ambulance Station have been given the green light to work on the $53 million Gunnedah Hospital revamp.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.