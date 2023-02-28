Tender awarded for 'badly needed' $53m hospital project

The builders involved in upgrading Tamworth Ambulance Station have been given the green light to work on the $53 million Gunnedah Hospital revamp.
Richard Crookes Constructions will soon start working with the health facility's project team, said Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson.
Mr Anderson said having the contractor involved earlier would enable them to bring their knowledge and expertise of construction to the planning stage.
The Nationals' MP said the $53m NSW Liberal and National government investment would redevelop Gunnedah Hospital into a "modern fit-for-purpose health facility".
The community will be encouraged to provide feedback on the final plans when released to the public in the months ahead.
An earlier schematic plan containing details of the hospital upgrade was released in November 2022.
Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey welcomed the announcement, but said locals have been waiting almost four years for the project to get to this point.
"We are proud of our community for making their voices heard to ensure this new hospital includes the services we were promised," Mr Chaffey said of the "hospital beds and services" they "badly need".
He said the Gunnedah Shire Council is calling on the government to start construction and to open the facility in a timely manner.
Mr Chaffey said Hunter New England Health senior management had also promised a workforce plan that would coincide with the design and construction of the hospital.
"I can't overstate how important it is to have appropriately trained staff ready and waiting when the doors open," Mr Chaffey said.
The Tamworth Ambulance station with Richard Crookes Constructions at the helm is expected to be completed later this year.
Information about the Gunnedah Hospital Redevelopment can be found at www.hneinfra.health.nsw.gov.au/projects/gunnedah
