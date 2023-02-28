The Northern Daily Leader

Harness Racing: Master Catch takes out Armidale Cup to make it three Cup wins in three months

By Julie Maughan
February 28 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Panalla returns to scale with Master Catch after the Lisa McDonald-owned and trained gelding took out Sunday's Armidale Cup. Picture Julie Maughan

As the $1.40 race favourite Master Catch did not disappoint in taking out the St Kilda/Grand Hotel Armidale Cup, one of three feature races at Sunday's Armidale HRC Carnival of Cups meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.