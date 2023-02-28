As the $1.40 race favourite Master Catch did not disappoint in taking out the St Kilda/Grand Hotel Armidale Cup, one of three feature races at Sunday's Armidale HRC Carnival of Cups meeting.
The gelding picked up his third Cup race in a matter of weeks after winning the Habitat Hunter Realty Cup at Maitland in December followed by the Garrard's Tamworth City Cup in January.
Clocking 1.59.6 minutes for 2360m, Master Catch's winning time was also just outside the track record set by Strathlachlan Andy in 2016 of 1.59.1.
The race was conducted in quarters of 29.9 seconds (first quarter); 28.8s (second); 29.6s (third) and 31.1s (fourth).
Post-race Lisa McDonald, who is listed as both owner and trainer was effusive in her praise of reinswoman Grace Panella.
"That was the best drive - I couldn't believe it," she said.
"The horse himself is a big strong unit generally and can take control, but Grace gets on well with the horse and I am really happy with the win - it is great."
"He is a tough horse and doesn't mind a challenge when he is racing."
Panella had no trouble in handling the eight-year-old Tiz A Masterpiece-Catch As Catch Can gelding, who commenced from the eight barrier.
"The draw was perfect - the horse doesn't have a great lot of gate speed so drawing the second row was pretty good," she said.
"Having the three Queensland runners across the front, the race worked out exactly how I thought."
The Queensland pacers Panella was referring back to were Bonnies Cam (Jonah Hutchison) from the one barrier, Artful Maid (Paige Bevan) the two barrier and Our Major Day (Dayl March) from the six barrier.
With one lap completed the field settled with Our Major Day leading the race and Master Catch racing out in the breeze.
"As soon as the speed was on early in the race I thought perfect this is great," Panella said.
As the bell sounded in the home straight Master Catch found the lead and was joined by Major Bob (Michael Formosa), and last year's Armidale Cup winner Gottashopearly (Tom Ison) on the final turn.
"The horse is a pretty tough horse and if you drive him as a good horse he goes like a good horse," added Panella of Master Catch, who went on for a 4.7m win over Gottashopearly with Major Bob a head away third.
"The horse felt good in the race until we hit the front and he switched off a bit but he likes the challenge and when the other horses got up outside him on the turn he switched back on and did what he had to do."
"I knew the horses behind me had done a bit of work in the race and it was just a matter of keeping him going and his mind on the job.
"He clicked into second gear down the home straight and came away from the field."
She was also full of respect for 10-year-old pacer Gottashopearly, who was looking for back-to-back wins in the feature.
"That was a big run for the reigning champ - he has done an awesome job, but sadly the reign had to finish this year," she said.
