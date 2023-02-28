Everybody has childhood dreams. And though few people manage to see them through, many daydream about how they might react if they do.
After a stellar season for the Sydney Uni under 19s in 2022, this was a reality which recently confronted Jack Dadd.
The Tamworth native has spent the off-season training with the Sydney Swans' VFL side, and was recently named a train-on player in the club's VFL program after impressing coach Damian Truslove.
In less than a year, the 18-year-old had gone from playing local Aussie Rules with the Tamworth Kangaroos to training with some of the AFL stars he had grown up watching.
And while it was "pretty enjoyable" to take part in the Swans' sessions, training with the likes of Buddy Franklin was "pretty weird".
"It's a bit surreal, really," Dadd said.
"I've trained with some of the big names in the Swans team now, and it's a bit surreal that I'm there training and playing practice games against people that I've watched since a very young age."
Dadd was "excited" by the chance to become a train-on player, and he was even called up as an emergency player for the Swans during their practice game against the Brisbane Lions over the weekend.
Although he wasn't needed on-field, Dadd can scarcely believe how far he has progressed in such a short period.
"I didn't get a run on, but just the fact that my name was on there was pretty exciting," he said.
"12 months ago, I didn't have a thought that I could be in this position. It's come around pretty quick."
Though he will remain involved with the Swans' VFL setup this season, Dadd will turn out regularly for the Sydney Uni under 19s once again and hopes to press for selection in the senior side.
Given the rapidity of his rise, Truslove thinks Dadd can become more involved with the VFL side as the season goes on.
"We've been impressed with Jack's raw ability. If he keeps progressing the way he is, there will hopefully be a chance for him to be involved in matches in the future," he said.
For now, the biggest challenge Dadd faces looks to be securing a place to live in Sydney.
"The only problem is I can't find a house (laughs)," Dadd said.
"It seems to be hard, I have a friend who's an agent down there and he said it's the hardest time ever to get into the Sydney market."
