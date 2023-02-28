The Northern Daily Leader
Jack Dadd named in Sydney Swans VFL train-on program

By Zac Lowe
Updated February 28 2023 - 6:48pm, first published 6:30pm
Jack Dadd is the latest Tamworth product to be identified by the Sydney Swans as a prospect, and he will relocate to Sydney this year in order to pursue his dream of professional AFL. Picture by Zac Lowe.

Everybody has childhood dreams. And though few people manage to see them through, many daydream about how they might react if they do.

