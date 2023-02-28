Gunnedah's Weeks of Speed promises to bring fast, family-friendly fun across a heart-stopping line-up of events from March 4-26.
From the Mount Porcupine Hill Climb to the NSW Whipcracking Titles, speedway racing, Show 'n' Shine, and pig races, the 2023 program has something for everyone in one action-packed month.
The festival will kick off on Saturday, March 4 with the official opening and community street parade in Conadilly Street. Funded by the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program, the parade will feature tractors, drag and vintage cars, the tunes of the Memphis Moovers Roving Band and street performers Bouncing Roos.
Finishing up in the Woolworths car park, it will be followed by the official festival opening, Show 'n' Shine, and a Hot Rods display at Wolseley Park.
The opening day will also include the Boggabri Cup at the Gunnedah Racecourse from 11am, and speedway racing from 5pm at the Gunnedah Speedway on Blue Vale Road.
The rest of the month promises events of all types such as Motorkhana featuring a mobility scooter race, pig races, Multicultural Harmony Festival, clay target shooting, and the NSW Whipcracking Titles.
One of the highlights will be the iconic Mount Porcupine Hill Climb on the final day of the festival. The Rural Museum Demonstration Day and Tractor Pull will also be held on the same day.
Other unique events include Clash of the Sirens - come along and watch emergency services battle it out in timed competitions - and the Billy Boiling NSW title.
Gunnedah Shire Council Tourism Team Leader Nikki Robertson said Weeks of Speed was sure to be a cracker of a festival.
"The Weeks of Speed Committee has once again pulled together a fantastic program that is sure to excite and entertain," she said.
"There are plenty of family-friendly events so make sure you get out and about and soak up the festival atmosphere.
"As always, a huge thank you to local Gunnedah businesses who have thrown their support behind Gunnedah's Weeks of Speed."
The full program of events is available at www.visitgunnedah.com.au or the Visitors Information Centre.
