The neighbourhood near Tamworth's Longyard Golf Course is set to grow as a new set of luxury homes approaches its goal of opening in mid-2023.
Majestic Tamworth bills itself as a "lifestyle community" designed for over 50s who are "ready to downsize and live life".
Brisbane-based developer Bob Anderson is at the head of the project that will eventually see 98 homes built overlooking the Longyard Golf Course in Hillvue.
"We're over the lumpy stage so it's pretty much full steam ahead for us," Mr Anderson said.
Early construction of the houses ran into problems with materials shortages, finding builders, and an issue building sewage systems, though Majestic says they've found solutions to these problems and have re-applied for an approval permit for a new sewerage path.
"The approval has to go through council, which should take a week or two, and then work can resume on those and will also allow the completion of the works on site," Mr Anderson said.
While the development of Majestic Tamworth hasn't completely been smooth sailing, Mr Anderson said he's been relatively lucky compared to other developers since he's been unaffected by interest rate rises and weather delays.
He says despite the delay in getting the sewer system approved, the actual houses themselves haven't been stalled since they're built off-site in a factory in Tamworth.
"We have the capacity with that [factory] to build three to four houses at any one time, depending on the size of the houses and works already underway so we're already building the first houses as we speak," Mr Anderson said.
Those houses will be rolled out in multiple stages, with the first houses selling from $479,000, though Majestic says it will have to increase these prices in later stages as building costs continue going up.
Majestic says it has currently registered more than 600 expressions of interest so far, with four confirmed sales and 16 holding deposits.
While Majestic will sit on the same land as the Longyard Golf Course, it's development has been unaffected by the drama surrounding the course's ownership and development recently reported by the Leader.
The Longyard Golf Course does own a 7.5 per cent share of Majestic Tamworth, but this does not give the course's owner any say or control over the land lease community.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
