The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Majestic Tamworth luxury homes on course for 2023 grand opening

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
March 4 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The neighbourhood near Tamworth's Longyard Golf Course is set to grow as a new set of luxury homes approaches its goal of opening in mid-2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.