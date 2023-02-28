With two wins from five bouts, Saturday's fight night looked like a mixed affair for One2Boxing.
But coach Jamie Carroll could scarcely have been happier with how the event went.
Jesse Taylor and Jarrod Denman scored victories against their opponents by TKO and decision respectively, and both impressed Carroll for different reasons.
"Jarrod's effort was incredible," Carroll said.
"To think he's only just taken up boxing ... it was a football fight but both boys put on a really good show for the crowd. Jarrod just demonstrated a real will to win.
"[Jesse] had a few late changes with his opponent. In the end he had to take on a very experienced Adam Brownlie ... Jesse had to give away a lot of experience but had a bit of size on him, and showed the sort of talent he is."
Solomon Islands import, Lemuel Silisia, fought Nasir Adam for the NSW amateur 71kg title, and lost a close decision.
But Carroll was "extremely happy" with Silisia's performance, and said it was a "perfect night".
"Lems fought beautifully," he said.
"Nasir is a top prospect that's going into the pros in his next fight. Lems really stuck it to him and put him under as much pressure as I've ever seen. He's a fighter that's never been beat and is a top prospect."
Teenager Rohan Martin felt the weight of the occasion, Carroll said, and fought uncharacteristically for a decision loss.
Though there were scheduled to be two exhibition bouts in which Malachi Towns and Shaun Kempe would feature, the latter's bout was called off while the former had to take on a new and less experienced opponent than anticipated.
"That's what happens in boxing, so that's all an experience in itself," Carroll said.
