One2Boxing leaves Gunnedah fight night with two wins and great performances

By Zac Lowe
February 28 2023 - 8:00pm
The One2Boxing team of (from left) Lemuel Silisia, Rohan Martin, Jesse Taylor, Malachi Towns, Shaun Kampe, and Jarrod Denman. Picture by One2Boxing Westside.

With two wins from five bouts, Saturday's fight night looked like a mixed affair for One2Boxing.

