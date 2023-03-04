The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Agtech breakthroughs offer promise but often ignore real farmer needs

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
March 5 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Visitors to evokeAg's Start-up Alley agtech displays at the recent Adelaide event. Photo: AgriFutures.

The farm sector's love affair with new technology has delivered plenty of efficiency gains and data gathering options, but in reality, not much newly-released agtech is actually used on Australian farms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.