Rowers from The Armidale School returned from the King's/PLC Regatta in Sydney on Saturday with medals in individual and crew events, and valuable experience.
The regatta, at the Sydney International Regatta Centre, was not only the first competition for many of the rowers, but the first time a large number had been on the water at the former Olympic venue, with flooding forcing most events last year to be relocated to Iron Cove on Sydney Harbour.
It was also the largest ever contingent of rowers to represent TAS at a regatta, with 67 taking to the water from Year 8 single scull competitors to a Year 10 girls' eight and senior boys' quad.
Also placing first were Year 9 girls Grace Rodgers, Polly Thibault, Ashlee Morgan, Ellie Miller and cox Lucy Sedon (Year 8), who rowed up a year in the schoolgirl Year 10 coxed quad scull division 5 over 2000m.
Isabella Crawford and Matilda Cullen finished third in division 2 of the schoolgirl 2000m double scull.
In the male under 19 2000m quad scull Lennox Neilson, Henry Kirton, Callan Lawrence, Jack McCook and cox Jenna Hattingh crossed the finish line in second place in division 2 while Louis Ross, Toby Inglis, Fred Kearney, Wiley Wright and Eliza Crawford (cox) finished third in division 1.
Third placings were also achieved by Isabella Crawford, Ruby Hyland, Jemima Thibault, Matilda Cullen and Samuel Krishnan (cox) in the schoolgirl senior coxed quad scull division 1.
Senior crews return to SIRC this weekend for the Sydney Rowing Club regatta, where they will have their last races before the Head of the River in two weeks time.
