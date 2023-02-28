On at the Capitol Theatre: Multicultural Comedy Gala; Taikoz - Side by Side

Join a star-studded line of the country's best and emerging comedic talent as they touch on cultural identity in a concoction of comedy that pokes fun at what makes us all different, but so much the same.
The Multicultural Comedy Gala is a side-splitting celebration of Australia's rich cultural diversity, by a world class selection of the most acclaimed and celebrated comedians in the nation.
Multicultural Comedy Gala features some of the most acclaimed and celebrated comedians of our nation.
The hilarious line-up includes:
Dilruk Jayasinha - RECIPIENT Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent, 2018
Fiona O'Loughlin - QUEEN OF THE JUNGLE - I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, 2018
Tahir - NOMINEE - Logie Award for Most Popular Comedy Program, 2018
Khaled Khalafalla - INVITEE - Just for Laughs, Australia
Dane Simpson - WINNER - Best Comedy Weekly Award, Fringe World 2019
Ting Lim - NATIONAL FINALIST MICF RAW 2018
An eclectic mix of some of the country's best comedians in a hilarious night of stand up comedy. This is a show of side splitting thigh slapping laughter that will illuminate your soul and ensure you have a great night.
Do your soul a favour and treat it to a night of laughter you will never forget. Friday 10 March at Capitol Theatre.
It has been almost ten years since Taikoz has performed in Tamworth and they are excited to bring the new show here. This show is truly a celebration of the remarkable creativity that resides within the ensemble that features the emerging compositional voices of Ian Cleworth, Kerryn Joyce, Sophia Ang, Ryuji Hamada and Claudia Wherry.
Over the past two decades this group has developed an original repertoire of works and productions that has been performed on stages of Australia's finest concert halls, theatres in regional Australia as well as leading theatre and concert halls around the world. Over thirty original works have been composed by ensemble members and often feature such instruments as shakuhachi, shinobue, nohkan, koto, voice and didgeridoo just to name a few.
When you read what each composer says about the inspiration and thought processes, it will be no surprise that the music is a direct response to the worldwide pandemic. Consequently, the music evokes images and feelings of the natural world. Taikoz shows are so engrossing because they are seen, heard and felt.
Australia's leading Taiko drumming group blending traditional Japanese Taiko practice with contemporary Australian and Japanese compositions will be performing at the Capitol Theatre Friday 3 March.
To book for these and many more shows available at Entertainment Venues, either book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au or call Capitol Theatre Box Office on 67675200.
