Cody Morgan eyes Scone Country Championships qualifier after falling short in Tamworth

By Zac Lowe
February 28 2023 - 4:00pm
Russian Standard gallops to a narrow victory in race six on Sunday, one of four for Cody Morgan's horses. Picture by Bradley Photos.

In the end, Cody Morgan was a fraction of a second away from the perfect day.

