Along with the looming Santos CSG and Hunter Valley Gas Pipeline corporate assault on the Liverpool Plains and Ranges Food and Fibre Bowl comes another double edged sword, being proposed 50 per cent plus council rates lift, coupled with politically-driven corporate-supported council amalgamation.
With recently endured drought, followed by pandemic driving down business and agriculture, once again suffering an uncertain future from mining, comes a double kick in the guts for all rate payers and residents in the LPSC area.
Currently, proposed LPSC rates rise is on IPART website for public viewing and submissions, with deadline March 3.
Ironically, all councils rate rise requests are on IPART website deadline March 3, when all NSW residents are focussed on pending NSW election, and unlikely to be aware of this mass council NSW Gov supported stealth movement concerning rate rises.
All ratepayers, being council shareholders, with a personal stake in council future survival, should be privately mailed and informed, within same communication as rate notice.
Concerning LPSC, there is much salivating from certain corporate wolves lusting after amalgamation with Tamworth, thereby giving them much post-amalgamation influence on council decisions weighed in their favour.
This is also the hidden agenda of the National Party and their incumbent member.
The Tamworth State electorate boundary expansion absorbing LPSC was proposed by the National Party with the hidden agenda being forced amalgamation of LPSC with Tamworth, thereby having Tamworth council area and Tamworth electorate paralleling each other.
This expands Tamworth further into becoming super regional city council, following the grand regionalisation plan, that the National Party and certain ex Tamworth Council cohorts adhere to. With politics, regionalisation is all about controlling councils, council votes and your vote.
Liverpool Plains and Ranges residents and ratepayers need to think long and hard, as a vote for the National Party on March 25, is a vote for forced amalgamation with Tamworth, aided by National Party members and supporters, within the LPSC system, at top tier level.
If you wish to have Tamworth Council, backed by Tamworth residents making all the decisions affecting your life, your house, your business, your agriculture and community, vote for National Party Tamworth incumbent come March 25.
Liverpool Plains and Ranges residents and ratepayers, get onto IPART website and make that submission saying a resounding NO to rate rise by March 3.
Also, that rate rise could go straight into the coffers of Tamworth Regional Council down the track, the same as what happened, when Parry Shire was absorbed by Tamworth. Parry did the hard yards, Tamworth reaped the benefits!
Also, ask your representative councillors, why is one of the richest agriculture areas in Australia, so economically deprived needing regular rate rises, as it does not make economic sense.
Answers are irresponsible spending and waste at the top level concerning council vanity projects undertaken, when not necessary, during drought and pandemic, then budgets blowing out, with rob Peter to pay Paul attitude.
Prime example is LPSC Quirindi Library, with closed access to public toilets, previously accessible and particularly affecting elderly and disabled.
High paying key positions appointed, when not needed, ironically, more suited for Super Regional Council.
Positions include a Media Officer, to obviously keep council relevant, with Mayor being embellished at every opportunity in local media, as if, Mayor actually said it.
For thinking readers, this is all about controlling the narrative, effectively brainwashing the public, with council can do no wrong mantra, and overriding opposing views.
Same size previous LPSC councils survived without a media officer and in tight times, a luxury item position that should not be considered.
A prominent ex councillor spoke of one million dollars plus Computer Software system and highly paid operator befitting super regional council. When daring to question at council meetings, ex councillor and others were gagged from debate.
Imagine how many potholes, this one million dollars plus, would mend on forgotten roads, west of Quirindi, in locations, like Premer, Blackville and Mt Parry.
Incidentally, despite paying a Monarch's ransom in rates, Mt. Parry land holders and residents have waited for fifty plus years to have bitumen extended to Mt. Parry Community Hall. This is despite, many requests and submissions to LPSC by prominent long term land holders. A poor indictment on Quirindi centric LPSC !
However, with amalgamation with Tamworth, Mt. Parry, my birth place would cease to exist as Tamworth would have absolutely no historical community connection.
LPSC area urgently needs power based Agricultural Rural Ratepayers Group to hold council to account, on all fronts.
Come March 25, a vote for Nationals is a vote for amalgamation with Tamworth, who being a service centre, would support CSG and Hunter Valley Gas Pipeline on Liverpool Plains and Ranges.
There in lies the double edged sword with Quirindi and Werris Creek becoming poverty outposts of Tamworth with many LPSC villages and communities, at risk of complete community and cultural oblivion.
James Marshall Guider, Mt Parry
