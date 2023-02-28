The Northern Daily Leader
Letters

Letter to the editor || LPSC area urgently needs power based Agricultural Rural Ratepayers Group to hold council to account, on all fronts

By Letters
Updated February 28 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 12:01pm
Picture from file.

Along with the looming Santos CSG and Hunter Valley Gas Pipeline corporate assault on the Liverpool Plains and Ranges Food and Fibre Bowl comes another double edged sword, being proposed 50 per cent plus council rates lift, coupled with politically-driven corporate-supported council amalgamation.

Local News

