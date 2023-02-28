The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

The Chinese Lantern Festival returns this weekend with organisers from Tingha Citizens Association ready for the celebration

By Newsroom
February 28 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tingha's Chinese Lantern Festival is set to return this weekend. Picture supplied.

TINGHA'S Chinese Lantern Festival returns following a three-year break due to the pandemic, with visitors to the event coming from as far afield as Sydney and Brisbane.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.