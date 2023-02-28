Dedula to take on Europe's young soccer stars in Barcelona tournament

For every aspiring soccer player, to play on European soil is a dream.
And, for young Inverell athlete Leroy Dedula, that dream is about to come true after earning a spot in Team Akaw's squad to play at the MIC International Tournament at Girona, one hour from Barcelona, in April.
He plays for the senior men's team in Inverell.
To further develop his game, Leroy participated in a Barca Academy camp.
The Barca Academy is in 34 countries and the Australian camps are held in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.
It is the official academy of Barcelona FC and aims to brings their values and traditions to the camp.
Leroy said the camp put a lot of responsibility back on the players when it came to skills and drills.
"The camp days were about what the actual players do over in Barcelona," he said.
"If you made a mistake in the one on ones and they asked you how could you have done it better?
"It is a lot quicker and more fast-paced, very different to what I do at training.
"I really enjoyed it and I think the trip over to Spain is going to be a very enriching experience."
Leroy's receptiveness to the training program paid off with the coaches and officials selecting him as part of the under-16 squad to travel to Barcelona and play in the tournament.
He began playing soccer at six-years-old and a few years later he had found some role models.
"I was playing soccer when I was nine or 10 and I looked up some soccer players names and I started watching their highlights and I thought 'wow, that could be me," he said.
Leroy lists Lionel Messi, Pelé and Johan Cruyff as those he admired because of "how they have revolutionised how soccer is developed."
So to play in the same area as someone who came before him, such as Cruyff, is exciting for Leroy.
"Probably just having the opportunity to play in Spain, to visit Barcelona in general - I have always wanted to go there so it is ticking one of the boxes off," he said.
"I am hoping that we have a pretty good tournament over there.
"Everybody's dream is to get scouted and join a big league team so that's what I am aiming for but we will have to see what happens over there."
The trip is from April 1 to 10 and Leroy knows he can't get there without valuable support.
"Thank you to my parents for helping," he said.
"My mum drives me around to every game on a weekend and my dad takes me to these opportunities in Sydney."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
