TRUCK loads of hay will soon arrive for farmers who are most in need after years of drought and floods across the region.
Twenty five trucks will be part of a convoy from Victoria with a stop in Parkes before finishing up at Inverell.
The Aussie Hay Runners are coordinating a drop-off with the Inverell Macintyre Lions Club in mid April.
The group is well known for supporting farmers through bushfires, drought and floods.
"We've got a local contact on the ground who is going to help us allocate the hay," Aussie Hay Runners organiser Linda Widdup said.
"It's all beautiful hay from this season which has been donated by a big group of Victorian farmers.
"It can be hard to figure out who needs what because a lot of farmers are too proud to put their hand up.
"We want to help people who are desperate and having locals involved means we can prioritise where we need to be.
"We'll do another run in May as well, so anyone who misses out will be included in that one."
A dedicated group of truck drivers travel long distances across multiple states as part of the group.
The NSW Rural Assistance Authority is helping by covering fuel costs while the Lions Club will provide meals to the drivers.
"We went to Grafton last year and that really opened my eyes up to how things are across the regions," Ms Widdup said.
"I'm born and bred off the land and I could never imagine not being able to go and grab a bale of hay for my cattle.
"We're starting to get quite well known with the work we're doing and we have plenty of compassion when people are in these situations.
"It all starts with a conversation and giving them a bit of a pat on the back, to see if there is anything you can do."
Farmers can register their interest and find out the pick-up point by phoning Peter on 0427 265 095.
