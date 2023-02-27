New members of the Government's fourth Regional Youth Taskforce met for the first time in Tamworth over the weekend, to discuss issues important to regional youth.
Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson said the 18-member taskforce would shape a brighter future for young people right across regional NSW.
"Our region is fortunate to have had strong representation on the Regional Youth Taskforce throughout the years, and it was great to welcome our young leaders to Tamworth for the first meeting of this new taskforce," Mr Anderson said.
Read also:
"The weekend's meeting brought together some of the brightest young minds from regional NSW to Tamworth to discuss the issues that matter to young people in the regions."
Minister for Regional Youth Ben Franklin said the discussion marked the first of four official meetings this year, where the 18 members from across regional NSW will examine topics that are important to them.
"The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government knows there's no better way to be informed on the issues that matter to young people in regional and rural NSW than to hear directly from this exceptional group of young people," Mr Franklin said.
"In their role, Taskforce members will hone their skills in driving policy change, advocate for real outcomes for young people, and provide a voice for regional youth within the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government.
"The meeting was an incredible opportunity for young people to come together and discuss the impact of connectivity on the lives of regional youth."
New England and North West Region Taskforce member Jack Lyon said he was excited to collaborate with peers and members of the NSW Government to bring about change for young people in the regions.
"The first meeting was an incredible opportunity to connect with the new Taskforce and work as a collective towards improving connectivity outcomes around regional NSW," Mr Lyon said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.