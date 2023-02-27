The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Armidale koala project by effigy artist Neil Turner to help save declining population

By Newsroom
February 28 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Building the Koala Tableau are Liz Ellis and Maurice Anker (front), and the artist Neil Turner (on the ladder). Picture supplied

A project in Armidale is developing a novel idea to draw attention to the declining number of koalas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.