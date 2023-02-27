Matthew Scanlan and Michael Hay have put up their hands as Shooters, Fishers and Farmers (SFF) candidates ahead of the state election.
Both avid firearms enthusiasts have health at the top of their priority agenda for March 25, with Mr Scanlan vying for the Tamworth electorate and Mr Hay for the seat of Northern Tablelands.
Mr Scanlan is expected to address the lack of health services, cost-of-living crisis and accountability for money spent by the government in the Tamworth electorate.
"I would like to see money spent efficiently and effectively in Tamworth so we see real outcomes, not just in health, but across all infrastructure," Mr Scanlan said in a statement.
READ MORE:
With about 20 years' experience in the firearms industry, Mr Scanlan has been involved in a variety of firearms sports, including hunting for sport and feral animal control.
"I stand up for our rights to hunt, fish and farm and will protect our freedoms if elected to Parliament," Mr Scanlan said.
Mr Scanlan is up against incumbent Nationals MP Kevin Anderson, Labor's Kate McGrath, Independent Mark Rodda and the Greens' Ryan Brooke.
In the Northern Tablelands, Mr Hay will focus on mental health services for low-income earners and the state of roads across all the regions "not just Armidale" during his campaign.
"We have roads in this electorate that close for months every time it rains," Mr Hay said.
"It prevents people from accessing their homes, working, and getting their kids to school."
Mr Hay has tough competition in the Nationals' Adam Marshall, who is looking to retain his seat. Labor's Yvonne Langenberg and Independent Natasha Ledger are also in the running.
In the Upper Hunter, SFF's James White, a coalminer from Maitland, is campaigning up against incumbent, the Nationals' Dave Layzell and Labor candidate Peree Watson.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.