Work from home in rural homestead

IN RECENT times, many people have become accustomed to working from home.
Why not do it in Manilla?
This week's property, "Coolalinga" features a detached studio providing the perfect hub for a home office.
Picturesque and private, "Coolalinga" offers elegance, character and style. The property is enveloped by 40.16 hectares of undulating land with an abundance of water. The expansive homestead has five bedrooms, the main with en suite and walk-in wardrobe. There is a separate lounge, dining and informal dining which flows seamlessly into the kitchen.
Here you will find Caesarstone benchtops, electric appliances including dishwasher and an oversized walk-in pantry.
The four remaining bedrooms offer built-in wardrobes and are serviced by the renovated main bathroom.
Climate control is easy with zoned ducted heating and cooling, ceiling fans, oversized wood fire and underfloor heating in the bathrooms.
Feature include:
This homestead is on pristine Namoi River frontage with a 244meg irrigation licence and 6meg well licence; 26 hectares have been developed for irrigation with underground mains.
Located seven minutes from the Manilla CBD "Coolalinga" offers you a rural lifestyle close to the comforts of town.
Manilla is a welcoming community located on Fossickers way 45kms northwest of the regional city of Tamworth. Strolling down the main street you will be impressed with the variety of cafes, giftware shops and the renowned Manilla Bakery. Offering Catholic and Government Primary Schools, Government Secondary High School and a short drive to the UNE Tamworth Hub which offers support and online learning facilities for students. Manilla is fortunate to have great medical facilities for you to access, boasting a 56 bed multi-purpose hospital with emergency department and visiting specialists, 2 medical centres with pathology services.
If you are looking for a change of scenery, away from the hustle and bustle of city life then "Coolalinga", Manilla is for you. Opportunities to secure rural real estate of this calibre are rare.
