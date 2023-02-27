Work from home in rural homestead

Manilla is a welcoming community located on Fossickers way 45kms northwest of the regional city of Tamworth. Strolling down the main street you will be impressed with the variety of cafes, giftware shops and the renowned Manilla Bakery. Offering Catholic and Government Primary Schools, Government Secondary High School and a short drive to the UNE Tamworth Hub which offers support and online learning facilities for students. Manilla is fortunate to have great medical facilities for you to access, boasting a 56 bed multi-purpose hospital with emergency department and visiting specialists, 2 medical centres with pathology services.