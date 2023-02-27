FIVE local charities and 300 guests can't wipe the smiles off their faces, after what can only be described as an "electric" evening.
A crowd of people dusted off their dancing shoes for PRD Tamworth's first ever People's Choice Charity Ball, to raise funds for those who make the community a better place.
PRD's licensee in charge Mark Sleiman said the night raised $64,3000, which would be divvied up between Ronald McDonald House Tamworth, Little Wings, Tamworth Community Men's Shed, Serendipity and the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.
"I could not have expected the response we received," Mr Sleiman said.
Party-goers were able to nominate which charity they wanted to support when they purchased a ticket.
The money raised from the event will now be split between the charities on the basis of how many votes they received.
Mr Sleiman said the the element of choice was what he believed was the selling point of the ball.
"That was really instrumental in the success of the evening," he said.
"You could go and also know exactly where you're money is going."
Apart from raising big bucks, the night was also about raising awareness for the local groups.
"Post-COVID they really didn't have the opportunity to raise funds when we weren't allowed to get together," Mr Sleiman said.
"Giving back to the community is a big part of our ethos here at PRD."
Following the success of the inaugural ball, discussions are now taking place about the future of the event.
Mr Sleiman said he would like to see the charity ball become an annual, or bi-annual event.
"We don't want to rush it if it will change the quality of the event," he said.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
