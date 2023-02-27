The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Video

Carter McIlveen named player of the Connolly Cup final after brilliant opening spell

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated February 27 2023 - 7:56pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sunday's Connolly Cup final was one to savour for Carter McIlveen, who was named man of the match for his 4-37.

No sooner had he sent down the first ball of Sunday's Connolly Cup final and Carter McIlveen was turning the game on its head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.