Your church in action || Why these locals so value the organ at St John's Anglican Church

By Howard Barnes
March 1 2023 - 10:00am
The 1880 pipe organ at St. Johns experiences renewal from John Griffiths and Max Ellicott. Picture supplied
There is really nothing quite like worshipping God to the roar of a big pipe organ. It comes over you like an ocean, lifting spirits and voices.

