There is really nothing quite like worshipping God to the roar of a big pipe organ. It comes over you like an ocean, lifting spirits and voices.
It feels as if you're hearing the sounds through your feet and your whole being erupts into the experience, which, after all, is exactly what music is supposed to do.
There are 25 churches in Tamworth, but only two of them have a pipe organ. Across the north west there are couple more, but the cost and expertise involved in maintaining them means that most of them are in mothballs.
So the organ at St John's Anglican Church in Marius Street is something that the locals truly value.
It was installed when the church was built in 1880. Since then, it has had many modifications and constant upkeep.
Keeping it piping would normally involve a team of professional organ experts from Sydney working long days.
The cost, would be huge, and that would have been the end of that, had it not been for a resolute band of local man who refused to say no.
A church organ is more than a single instrument. It is a combination of keyboards, a complicated electrical system, air pump, tubing, air boxes, rows of electric magnets, wind pipes and one thousand pipes to make the noise.
In other words, somebody at the keyboard presses a note which connects an electric circuit, which goes to a computer, which sends a signal along a wire to an electromagnet, which opens a little trap door releasing air into a pipe and you hear middle C.
"In fact," says technician, John Griffiths, "There are something like 18 middle C's depending on which sound you want. There is a thin cylindrical pipe that sounds like a flute, a flared pipe that sounds like a trumpet a pipe with a vibrating reed that sounds like a clarinet. There's a pipe with a slit in the side something like a recorder. There are even wooden pipes that look like long thin square boxes with a plug in the end which [produce a cool mellow sound.
"The skill of the organist chooses which set of pipes to use for which piece of music. Or he might use them all and really lift the roof off."
Why are there two keyboards? The lower keyboard is called the great and usually plays the main tune. The upper keyboard, or swell, is linked to a completely different set of pipes and can produce special effects.
John Griffiths explains, "With pipe organs, there's only two ways to alter the volume. You can use fewer pipes, but that loses the fullness. Or you can put the pipes in a sort of cupboard with louvres that can open and shut to let the sound out. This is what the swell keyboard does and this is what the dedicated crew at St John's have been working on."
They have ripped out the whole swell system, redesigned it, built new air boxes, wiring, ducting and bought new solenoids. In fact, the only original part is the pipes.
Thanks to a generous state government grant, and many donations over the years, the work is almost finished.
St John's Church has services at 8:30am and 10:30am. The organ is used at the 8:30 am service and occasional weddings and funerals under the resident organists, Tim Godden and Val Godden.
As John Griffiths says, "Music inspires us to praise God as we should. How amazing it is that just a bit of vibrating air could be so beautiful. He gave us the ability to make it and the ability to appreciate it."
- Contributed by Howard Barnes
