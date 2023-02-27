Enja Ryan has retained her Australian welterweight title, but won't hold it on her own after her fight with Zoe Putorak on Saturday night was adjudged a draw.
The title bout was the headline fight of a huge night of boxing at a packed Gunnedah Town Hall for the Bad Intentions 8 fight night with 25 fights across the night.
Presented by Black 'n' Blue Boxing, trainer David (Spike) Syphers said it was a really good night.
Ryan's result wasn't quite what they'd hoped but he said they knew it was going to be a hard fight against the Canberra-based muay thai champion.
It's not the first time he has seen a draw for an Australian title - Albert Nolan had one just last year - but he said it isn't a common occurrence.
"Obviously it was a close fight and that's how the judges saw it," he said.
Held over eight rounds, he said it was a see-sawing tussle but thought Ryan did enough to win, "just".
"But that's (draw) how the judges saw it," he said.
"(But) She went good. It was a good fight."
The first time she has defended an Australian title she was supported by a big and parochial home crowd.
Ryan and Putorak were one of two professional fights on the night with Nolan taking on William Mel.
He won by technical knockout in the fifth round.
"It was a good performance, very technical," Syphers said.
"He showed a lot of skill."
They were using the fight as a warm-up for Nolan's World Boxing Council (WBC) title tilt in April.
"We'll have a little bit of time off and then start preparing for that," Syphers said.
All up Black 'n' Blue had eight boxers fight on the night.
Among them was Gunnedah Bulldogs ruckman Nick Ferguson, who made his amateur debut against Tamworth's Jarrod Denman. Denman got the win on points but Ferguson acquitted himself well in what Syphers said was "a tough fight".
"They all went good. They all represented the club well," he said.
"We had some losses and some wins."
Fighters travelled from all over including Tamworth, Newcastle, Sydney, Canberra and even Queensland.
