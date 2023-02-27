The Northern Daily Leader

Boxing: Enja Ryan draws Australian welterweight title fight

By Samantha Newsam
Updated February 27 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 6:00pm
Enja Ryan gets a shot on Zoe Putorak during their drawn fight for the Australian welterweight title. Picture: Bridget Bartlett Photography

Enja Ryan has retained her Australian welterweight title, but won't hold it on her own after her fight with Zoe Putorak on Saturday night was adjudged a draw.

