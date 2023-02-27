He's been part of an historic period for the Australian men's basketball side, and as Nick Kay's attention turns to the World Cup later in the year the desire for gold burns stronger than ever.
The Boomers locked in top spot in Group F with a 98-53 win over Kazakhstan in the final game of their Asian qualifiers in Melbourne on Sunday.
Following an 83-51 win over Bahrain on Thursday night, it completed an almost undefeated qualifying campaign for the Boomers. Across the six qualifying windows they won 11 of their 12 games, their only loss a forfeit to Iran last November.
Kay was a prominent and constant presence throughout the year-long qualifying process, the Tamworth product featuring in eight of the 11 games and leading them on several occasions.
Part of the Boomers side that reached the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in China four years ago, he was part of history again two years later as they won Australia's first Olympic men's basketball medal.
Now the forward wants to turn bronze to gold.
"Growing up I thought if I just made it to an Olympics I would be happy, then you get there, win a bronze and that fire just becomes greater," he told The Age following Sunday's qualifier.
"Now it is like 'What can we do to win that gold? What can I do?'. I can't imagine what that joyous occasion would be like, I just hope we get the chance to do it this year."
The World Cup is scheduled to be played from August 25 to September 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.
The Boomers will learn on April 29 which group they will play in and which of the three host countries will be their base.
Competition for spots is expected to be as tough as it's ever been with the Boomers NBA contingent rarely featuring during the qualifying campaign, and a host of stars emerging both at home and abroad.
"It is tough as you don't know what is going to happen," Kay said.
"You hope everyone is healthy and you look at what other countries are doing.
"All you want is what is best for the country whether you are involved or not.
"I'm going to go out and give my all to make that team and find a role to help the team.
"If I'm not a part of the team, then I'll be watching, cheering my butt off for whoever is there and hoping they get the win. That is the buy-in that is the Boomers' culture."
